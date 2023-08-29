UAE-based Lamprell, a leading provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil & gas sector, has clinched a contract to build five jackets for an oil and gas sector project based in the Middle East.

The deal for the construction of the 14,000 tonne jackets was awarded by Abu Dhabi-based National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC).

The project scope includes the fabrication, painting and load-out of five offshore jackets and boat landings with an optional scope, which includes the supply and fabrication of grillage and sea-fastening of the structures.

On the contract win, CEO Ian Prescott said: "We will approach this project with the same passion and determination that have fueled our achievements in the past to ensure we deliver an outstanding project safely."

"It is another indication of the progress Lamprell is making through its key strategic partnerships in the Middle East region," he added.

