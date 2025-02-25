Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC) has announced that its Western Cluster has completed a series of water and environmental projects in Taif Governorate at an investment of over SAR323 million ($86 million).

This comes as part of its ongoing development efforts to enhance water infrastructure and improve the operational efficiency of utility sectors in the Makkah Region.

The projects include Rahmaniya Operational Reservoir at Taif for meeting the water needs and enhance the operational water system in the northern districts at a cost of more than SAR65.7 million. The reservoir, with a capacity of 100,000 cubic meters, will serve more than 100,000 beneficiaries in the served districts.

NWC also completed the sewage feeder lines project, spanning over 34.8 km, at a cost of over SAR36.5 million. The key facility will cater to the needs of over 48,000 people in Arimiya, Qadira, Al Faisaliyah, and Al Jawhara Palace Complex districts in Taif Governorate.

Additionally, the company implemented a sewage feeder lines project covering 16.5 km in parts of Al Huwaiya, Al Istad, and Taif University areas for 26,000 people to upgrade the services and increase the coverage in these districts at a cost of more than

