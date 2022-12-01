RIYADH — Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia has discovered two natural gas fields in the Eastern Province, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



“Saudi Aramco was able to discover two fields of unconventional natural gas in the Eastern Province. The ‘Awtad’ unconventional natural gas field was discovered southwest of the Ghawar field, 142 kilometers southwest of the city of Hofuf, and the ‘Al-Dahna’ unconventional natural gas field was discovered 230 kilometers southwest of the city of Dhahran,” he said.



Prince Abdul Aziz said that the importance of these discoveries lies in strengthening the Kingdom’s natural gas reserves, which contributes to supporting the Kingdom’s strategies and achieving the goals of the Liquid Fuel Displacement Program.



According to the minister, natural gas flowed from the Awtad well 108001 at a rate of 10 million standard cubic feet per day and 740 barrels of condensate.



Gas also flowed from the Awtad well 100921 at a rate of 16.9 million standard cubic feet per day and 165 barrels of condensate.



The ‘Al-Dahna’ gas field recorded the gas flow from the Al-Dahna-4 well at a rate of 8.1 million standard cubic feet per day, and gas flow from Al-Dahna well -370100 at a rate of 17.5 million standard cubic feet per day and 362 barrels of condensate, he said.



The General Authority for Statistics stated that oil activities in Saudi Arabia grew 14.5 percent, up from 9.3 percent a year ago.

