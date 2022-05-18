Riyadh, in February, 2023, is scheduled to host the 44th International Conference for Energy Economics (44th IAEE International Conference), which is held for the first time in the Middle East, and will be organized by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) in cooperation with the Saudi Association for Energy Economics (SAEE) between February 4 and 8, 2023 at the center's headquarters.

The conference, to be held under the theme "Pathways to a Clean, Stable and Sustainable Energy Future", will be organized in partnership with International Association for Energy Economics, and is considered a global gathering comprising experts and specialists to shed light on traditional and renewable energy issues, environmental challenges and the stability of energy markets.

The conference will address seven subjects covering the economy and energy mix diversification; development and climate change; energy changes and their courses; investment and financing in the energy sector; methods and means of transport and technology; industrial efficiency and competitiveness; and changes in the energy markets and security of its supplies.

The conference annually attracts more than 500 participants from across the world including government officials, opinion leaders, representatives of international and industrial organizations, students and others. The International Association for Energy Economics was established in 1977 with the aim of understanding energy economics and its practical applications, where the association is scheduled to hold its 43rd conference this year in Tokyo, Japan.

The conference grants those interested an opportunity to contribute to forming the energy sector through offering their research and scientific papers on the website https://iaee2023.saudi-aee.sa, which was launched recently to be a reference for all matters related to the conference.

KAPSARC is an advisory think tank within global energy economics and sustainability providing advisory services to entities and authorities in the Saudi energy sector to advance Saudi Arabia's energy sector and inform global policies through evidence-based advice and applied research. The co-host, SAEE, is a non-profit civil society that aims to promote energy economics in the Kingdom by holding events and enhancing dialogue and discussion around the challenges facing the energy sector and its related industries.