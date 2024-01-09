Oman's Nama Power and Water Procurement has invited requests for qualification (RfQs) from major developers for the development of a new solar PV independent power project (IPP) at Ibri city in the sultanate.

This 500MW facility is the fourth solar PV project being developed by Nama Power and Water Procurement in partnership with the private sector.

The launch of the Ibri III Solar IPP comes as part of Oman's vision to diversify fuel sources and achieve net zero target by 2050 through the use of clean energy for power generation, said the Omani group in its tender notification.

The deadline for submitting the RfQs has been set at February 19, it added.

