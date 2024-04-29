MUSCAT: With a total cost exceeding RO 11 million and achieving over one million safe manhours, the Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) successfully completed all construction works, and energisation process at the 400 kV Manah Grid Station. This encompassed the 400 kV overhead lines connecting Manah Grid Station to 400/132 kV Naheda Grid Station and from Manah Grid Station and New Izki Grid Station. This project was completed in a period of 1 year and 8 months.

The grid station includes (10) 400 kV GIS bays, 11 kV switchgear, and (2) 750 kVA transformers. This project aims to evacuate power from the Manah solar plants through the main transmission network, bolstering the electrical transmission network with clean and renewable energy units. This is to ensure the achievement of sustainable environmental targets in line with Oman Vision 2040 and reducing carbon emissions to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Additionally, it aims to enhance the efficiency, reliability, and safety of OETC network.

Engineer Masoud al Riyami, Chief Operational Officer at OETC, emphasised the company's efforts in supporting clean and renewable energy projects by establishing various projects and enhancing electricity supply to major projects operating in this sector. OETC also prioritizes environmental conservation in Oman and achieving environmental goals at both national and global levels.

Al Riyami added: "OETC has always provided significant support for clean and renewable energy projects, thus contributing to the enhancement of infrastructure in this sector. It takes upon itself the responsibility of supporting growth in this field and keeping pace with the increasing demands. OETC is keen on establishing various projects to develop the electricity transmission network, ensuring reliable and sustainable electricity supply to advance Oman's developmental journey".

OETC, a member of Nama Group, is the only company responsible for the transmission and control of electricity across the Sultanate of Oman’s network. The electricity is transmitted from production stations to distributed load centres in the governorates. The transmission network operates at a voltage of 132kV and above to cover most of the governorates in the Sultanate of Oman, whether in the north or the south. Furthermore, OETC manages the interconnection lines between Oman and the GCC interconnection network, which operates at a voltage of 220kV.

