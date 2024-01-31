India's top engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that one of its key subsidiaries - Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) - has emerged as the turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contractor for a 1800 MWac solar PV plant in Dubai.

Unveiling the details, L&T said the project order - valued in the range of Rs100 billion to Rs150 billion ($1.2 billion to $1.8 billion) - was clinched by the renewable EPC arm of its PT&D business.

Being developed as part of the sixth phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, this plant will help reduce around 2.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

The top Indian engineering and construction conglomerate said spread over 20 sq km, the project will become operational in three phases.

In addition to the PV plant, the L&T scope of work includes related evacuation and interconnection arrangements including two gas insulated substations, high voltage underground cabling and medium voltage distribution networks, said the company in a statement.

The MBR Solar Park is the largest single-site facilty in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. It has a planned production capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030 and on completion, it will save over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) has signed the power purchase agreement with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) to develop the project. Under this Dewa will retain a 60% stake in the project and be the sole off-taker of the power generated from the plant.

This solar park is a crucial component in both the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dewa’s strategic initiative for Net Zero emissions by 2050.

On the contract win, T. Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Senior. Executive Vice President (Utilities), lauded Masdar and Dewa, both its longstanding customers, for their support in this project.

"We are committed to bringing in our innovative renewable energy solutions and project management expertise to speed up energy transition in the region which is pursuing economic development combined with sustainable practices," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).