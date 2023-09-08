PARIS - The International Energy Agency (IEA) will host the first ever international summit on critical minerals and their role in clean energy transitions on 28th September 2023 in Paris.



The IEA Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Summit will take place at IEA headquarters in Paris and will focus on measures to promote the secure, sustainable and responsible supply of raw materials that have a central role the global clean energy transition.



The Summit will convene some 25 ministers from countries around the world – including both large mineral producers and consumers – as well as business leaders, investors, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives. High-level government participants will also take part.



The convening of the IEA Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Summit comes after the IEA was given a Ministerial mandate by its member governments last year to deepen its work on critical minerals. Building on the analysis of its landmark report ‘’The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions'', the Agency has launched new work streams to improve the transparency and security of critical minerals supplies and just published its inaugural Critical Minerals Market Review. The IEA was also recently asked by G7 governments to provide support on critical minerals.



The Summit will aim to build a broader consensus among the participants on effective courses of action to diversify mineral supply chains, enhance market transparency, accelerate technological innovation and recycling, and promote sustainable and responsible development practices