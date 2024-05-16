Social media
QFZ, Siemens Energy sign MoU to establish regional service centre in Qatar’s free zones

Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Siemens Energy, headquartered in Germany, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 16, 2024
Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Siemens Energy, headquartered in Germany, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate the establishment of a state-of-the-art service centre within Qatar’s Ras Bufontas free zone on the sidelines of QFZ’s participation in the Qatar Economic Forum.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Faisal al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, and Herbert Klausner, managing director of Siemens Energy Qatar and Siemens Energy KPS Kuwait, in a ceremony attended by senior executives from both entities.

Sheikh Mohamed said: “This MoU with Siemens Energy will facilitate the establishment of a service centre for the maintenance and repair of rotating equipment here in the free zones in Qatar, which is a testament to QFZ’s robust infrastructure and strategic location.

“The facility at Ras Bufontas free zone will be a regional service hub for Siemens and other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions in the energy sector.”

He said: “By welcoming Siemens Energy to our free zones, we will be integrating advanced technological solutions and cultivating local expertise in process innovation around high-speed balance technology and other digital solutions through client training.

“This partnership will encourage a broader collaboration between Siemens Energy and QFZ on innovative and sustainable solutions in the energy sector, aiding our mission to foster a high-tech industrial environment supporting sustainable economic growth and diversification in alignment with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

The new facility will cater to long-term maintenance contracts, such as the North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) maintenance contract, as well as being a regional hub for Medium Gas Turbines SGT-700 across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

This state-of-the-art facility will conduct process innovation, provide personnel training to customers, and develop digital solutions for monitoring rotating equipment. This holistic approach not only supports the technical needs of the industry but also contributes to the skills development of the workforce, reinforcing the strategic objectives of QFZ in creating an environment of continuous innovation and industry leadership.

Klausner said: “We are delighted today to make this strategic partnership with QFZ. The MoU signifies more than a new facility, it is a bridge between Siemens Energy’s global expertise and Qatar’s visionary economic strategy. The centre will not only serve as a critical hub for equipment maintenance and repair, but it will also drive innovative solutions that optimise energy management. Our aim is to elevate the standards of service excellence in the energy sector and contribute to the region's economic resilience by enhancing operational efficiencies.”

The partnership with Siemens Energy distinctly advances QFZ’s overarching objectives to enhance its industrial ecosystem and technological infrastructure. The establishment of the regional service centre will not only fortify Qatar’s capabilities in the critical energy sector but will also align with QFZ’s mission to curate a dynamic business environment that attracts leading global enterprises.

As QFZ continues to expand its partnerships and develop state-of-the-art facilities, it cements its position as a critical hub for innovation and industrial excellence in the region, driving sustainable development and economic resilience.

QFZ is an integrated platform facilitating expansion opportunities for both international and local investors, to extend their businesses in Qatar and to the regional and global markets. QFZ offers strong competitive advantages for businesses in sectors, including emerging technology, logistics and trading, industrial and consumer, maritime, aerospace and defence, food and agritech, and biomedical sciences.
