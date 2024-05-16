ABU DHABI - ADNOC has returned to the Ras Al Sadr field to start gas production, 75 years after the first exploration well was drilled at the field. Back in the 1950s, as the Middle East’s oil industry was being established, Abu Dhabi’s first ever exploratory well was drilled in Ras Al Sadr.

While the well was “dry” and Abu Dhabi’s first commercial discovery came from another field, Ras Al Sadr is essentially where the oil and gas industry of Abu Dhabi started.

Fast forward to today, and through advancements in technology and ADNOC’s industry-leading 3D mega seismic survey, oil and gas deposits were discovered that were not found in the first exploration activity in the area 75 years ago.

The data gathered by the survey was interpreted at ADNOC’s Thamama Excellence Centre using advanced digitisation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies pinpointing the location of the oil and gas resources and accelerating its development.

Leveraging its industry-leading innovative technologies, ADNOC achieved production in seven months from discovery, an industry record-breaking time that sets a new benchmark in the oil and gas sector.

Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director said: “The successful restart of operations in the Ras Al Sadr field highlights ADNOC’s commitment to setting new industry standards as we strive to responsibly meet the demands of an ever-changing energy market.

The first well at Ras Al Sadr was the start of Abu Dhabi’s oil industry that has powered the UAE’s economy for the over half a century. This achievement underscores our contribution to the prosperity and sustainability of the country and reaffirms our commitment to operate in harmony with local communities to create lasting and sustainable value for the nation.”

Ras Al Sadr gas field is set to produce up to 100 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) per day. This is equivalent to Sweden’s daily gas needs. Production will ramp up to full capacity by 2026, further supporting the UAE’s gas self-sufficiency and contributing to the growing global demand for gas.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is that Ras Al Sadr was developed in close proximity to a residential neighborhood, with the team working alongside communities and the environment, demonstrating ADNOC’s commitment to minimising environmental impact. In-Country Value (ICV) and the development of UAE Nationals were also key factors in the project’s success.

Positioned along the E11 highway, about 45km northeast of Abu Dhabi City, the Ras Al Sadr production site will produce natural gas with crude oil produced from a nearby development in the same field.

The field is being developed jointly by ADNOC and INPEX/JODCO, Japan’s largest oil and gas exploration and production company, underlying the strategic energy partnership between the UAE and Japan. Ras Al Sadr is the second field discovered across the block, underlining the attractiveness of Abu Dhabi’s world-class oil and gas resources.