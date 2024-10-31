Egypt - American oil and gas company Halliburton is set to finish drilling four deep-water natural gas wells in Egypt by the end of November, Al Arabiya Business reported, citing an official.

The drilling project includes two wells in the Burullus gas field in the west Nile Delta and two in bp's Raven gas field located in Alexandria, the official said.

Halliburton has successfully linked one of the wells to production as part of the 10th phase of the Burullus project, he added.

Two additional wells are nearing completion, with the second well expected to be finished within the week, potentially adding 150-200 million cubic feet of gas per day to the national output, as per the official.

In the Raven field, Halliburton plans to have two new wells operational by mid-November, with the first well anticipated to be ready for production shortly.

As part of the Ministry of Petroleum's strategy to enhance gas production and address the decline in well productivity, Halliburton is implementing gas well stimulation techniques in collaboration with foreign partners.

This approach aims to maximize production in key fields, reflecting the company’s commitment to bolstering Egypt's energy resources.

