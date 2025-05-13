Muscat-listed Abraj Energy Services said it has received a variation order request to provide a third drilling rig and related services from Wafra Joint Operation (WJO) in Kuwait.



The expected revenue from this contract is nearly 20 million Omani rials over three years, the company said in a bourse filing.



The rig is expected to start operation in the second quarter of 2026.



The joint operation covers an area of 5,000 square kilometers in the Partitioned Zone between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, according to the WJO profile on the social media platform LinkedIn.



The natural resources contained therein are equally shared by both countries, and is operated jointly by Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC), representing Kuwait and Saudi Arabian Chevron (SAC) representing Saudi Arabia.

