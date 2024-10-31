Egypt - The cabinet has approved a draft resolution on the establishment of a permanent unit called the Energy Planning Unit, as per a statement.

Under the resolution, the unit is set to be chaired by an expert who will be appointed by the Prime Minister for a renewable three years.

The unit will propose strategies and policies for integrated energy and the executive plans, as well as offer technical consultations to the Supreme Council of Energy.

Moreover, the cabinet has endorsed a draft resolution to re-form a committee chaired by the Prime Minister for managing and regulating external debt.

This is in addition to ratifying a draft law on some tax incentives and facilities for projects with an annual turnover not exceeding EGP 15 million, to be effective as of January 1st, 2025.

The cabinet has also greenlit a draft law on amending some provisions of the Unified Tax Procedures Law No. 206 of 2020.

Additionally, a draft law on settling the existing tax disputes.

