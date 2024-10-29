Saudi Arabia - Wood, a leader in consulting and engineering, has secured a significant engineering services contract for Aramco’s Southern and Northern Areas gas increments project in Saudi Arabia.

The project, which is planned to take one million engineering hours to execute, will support the country’s goal of increasing natural gas production.

Wood will deliver project management consultancy (PMC) services, including Pre-FEED and FEED engineering for gas facilities in Eastern Saudi Arabia including large-scale onshore gas production and processing facilities.

The scope also includes EPC contracting support for future phases.

Craig Shanaghey, Wood’s Executive President of Projects, said: “Natural gas is a key transition fuel that can have an immediate positive impact on the carbon emissions associated with energy production. Building on our 30-year relationship with Aramco, we are delighted to support this significant expansion project. The Southern and Northern Areas gas increments will meet growing energy and efficiency demands across the globe.

“Our specialist engineering and project delivery teams thrive in solving large scale and complex challenges. We look forward to applying our global capability to deliver this world-scale project.“

The seven-year project will peak at over 400 Wood employees, primarily in Al-Khobar, KSA; Reading, UK; and Chennai, India.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).