

Doha, Qatar: Barzan Holdings is driving the growth of Qatar’s defence sector as it is committed to growing defence capability companies and becoming a knowledge-hub, advising on key technologies and facilitating next generation development.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of 15th Milipol Qatar 2024, Sultan Ibrahim Al Kuwari, Program Development Director at Barzan Holdings highlighted the importance of the event.

“This is our fourth year of participation in Milipol Qatar and we are focusing mainly on artificial intelligence and autonomous capabilities. Since the inception of the company we have been committed to participate in this exhibition which is one of the main platforms to showcase our capabilities and reach international and national clients,” Al Kuwari said.

This year “we are showcasing two new technologies related to autonomous capabilities as well as AI capabilities. In addition to that, we are having a theme to showcase all the small weapons and ammunition. The weapons are manufactured locally here in Qatar.”

“We do have a couple of companies that manufacture different types of weapons such as Barzan Industrial Group (BIG) through our joint partnerships with international companies such as Beretta. Moreover, we are showcasing the company for military, textile and uniforms. We are also having two other companies that are offering services, one of them is maintenance and repair and overhaul services for all the critical assets within the security agencies as well as consultancy firm and the security sector,” he added.

Barzan’s mission is to provide the highest quality defence solutions, products and services to serve the client which is done through advancing human capabilities, developing cutting-edge defense solutions, and delivering world class services efficiently.

Al Kuwari further noted by hosting such events, Qatar is moving towards the National Vision 2030. “This is the 15th edition of Milipol Qatar and every year we are seeing the progress and something better as more countries are participating in the exhibition. We are also seeing high level delegations attending the event.”

“Milipol Qatar 2024 is one of the pivotal platforms for us to participate which shows our commitment. We are looking forward to a successful event and expect a lot of traffic today and tomorrow,” he noted.

Barzan Holdings is the strategic investment arm of Qatar’s Ministry of Defense and the commercial gateway for the country’s military defence industry. It aims to strengthen Qatar’s sovereignty and support the long-term development of its human capital and armed forces capabilities through global partnerships and impactful collaborations that foster knowledge and investments into innovative defence technologies.

Its portfolio includes direct investments, early-stage, venture capital investments, indirect investments, and joint ventures to address the needs of different military and security sectors, helping drive efficiencies in delivery and execution and keeping Qatar at the forefront of present and future market opportunities. Fully owned by Ministry of Defense, Barzan Holdings is aiming to position itself among global leading defence companies.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

