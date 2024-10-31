RIYADH — The second Ministerial Meeting of the Economy and Investment Committee under the Saudi-India Strategic Partnership Council was held in Riyadh. The meeting was co-chaired by Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

During the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz and Goyal witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Saudi National Electricity Transmission Company and the Central Transmission Utility of India to study the feasibility of electrical interconnection between the two countries. The minutes of the Economy and Investment Committee of the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council was also signed on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz spoke about the fruitful outcomes of the official visit of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to India in 2023, which witnessed the holding of the first meeting of the Partnership Council between the two countries, and the launch of a number of initiatives and areas of cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting discussed the progress of the work of the joint groups in the fields of industry, infrastructure, technology, agriculture, food security, climate science, sustainable transportation, improving the economic performance of vehicles, public transport bus systems, and enhancing urban mobility.

The meeting also discussed ways to further enhance logistics services, wireless communications, sustainable agriculture, cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital governance, rehabilitation of areas affected by salinity, and ensuring the safety of agricultural products.

