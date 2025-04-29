Doha, Qatar: The inauguration of Ras Laffan and Mesaieed solar power plants reflect the scale of Qatar’s economic transformation and environmental commitment.

It strengthens the country’s position as a regional leader in renewable energy as it continues to develop mega projects, adopt supportive policies and technological innovations in the field of renewable energy to achieve its sustainability goals and diversifying the national economy by 2030.

During the inauguration ceremony held yesterday at the Ras Laffan Industrial City, a documentary was shown about the construction stages of the two plants and their objectives in supporting the country’s strategy to transition to low-carbon energy and promote environmental sustainability in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The documentary revealed how Qatar is harnessing the energy of the sun, transforming its light into energy that fuels the future. It noted that QatarEnergy’s journey of harnessing the sun began in October 2022 with the Al Kharsaah solar power plant inauguration which is Qatar’s first large-scale solar power plant, a milestone in the nation’s renewable energy journey.

It explained that the Dukhan photovoltaic solar power project is Qatar’s biggest and most ambitious solar power plant yet which will double the nation’s capacity with 2,000 megawatts.

This mega plant, once operational will be one of the world’s largest and raise Qatar’s solar energy production capacity to 4,000 megawatts by 2030. It will further reduce emissions and diversifying electricity generation.

It further noted that QatarEnergy’s solar power plants are not just an achievement but also a statement of commitment to holistic, sustainable and inclusive development. They strengthen domestic energy security; reduce emissions – further reinforcing its position as a low-carbon energy transition partner.

The addition of 875 megawatts Ras Laffan and Mesaieed solar power plants, along with the 800 megawatts produced by the Al Kharsaah plant that came into service in 2022, will bring Qatar’s total solar energy production capacity to nearly 1,700 megawatts.

This marks significant progress toward the country’s goal of generating 4,000 megawatts of solar energy by 2030, which will account for about 30 percent of total local electricity production. This milestone is central to Qatar’s renewable energy strategy and QatarEnergy’s sustainability strategy, both aiming to increase contribution of renewable energy sources to national energy mix, with solar energy being the most viable option given the country’s climatic conditions.

The country is positioning itself as a key player in the global clean energy map and is advancing toward achieving its environmental and developmental goals with high responsibility and leadership.

