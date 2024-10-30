Egypt Gas has signed an agreement with Jordan’s Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) to set up a natural gas supply network for Quweira Industrial Zone in Aqaba, Jordan, as per a statement.

The agreement also covers the establishment of the required infrastructure, operation and control building, and safety and leak detection systems for the industrial zone.

Set to be completed within 11 months, the project will reduce energy costs and attract new foreign investments to the zone, Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al-Kharabsheh said.

The natural gas network will pump 30,000 cubic meters of gas per hour in the project’s first stage, reaching up to 90,000 cubic meters per hour in the future.

