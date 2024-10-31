The Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2024, which will be held from 4th to 7th November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This event is considered one of the most influential events in the energy sector globally.

This year's conference will explore the energy sector's capacity to accelerate the global economic transformation, achieving success and prosperity for individuals and the planet.

SNOC will showcase its latest developments in oil and gas exploration, its strategic contributions to energy security in the region, and its commitment to environmental preservation. This event will also provide SNOC with the opportunity to engage with key stakeholders, partners, and industry leaders to discuss sustainable energy solutions and enhance collaboration across the sector.

Hatem Al Mosa, Executive Director of SNOC, stated, "We are proud to participate once again in ADIPEC, which is a prominent platform for highlighting SNOC's growing role in the energy sector in the region."

He continued, “This year, we aim to explore new partnerships, share our latest developments, and strengthen our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the energy sector.”

SNOC's participation will highlight the corporation's efforts in natural gas production, storage solutions, infrastructure development, and its ongoing projects to support Sharjah's energy reserves, values, and priorities.