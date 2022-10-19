ABU DHABI: The UAE will be at the heart of the global dialogue on the future of energy, as industry leaders, policy-makers and innovators from around the world gather in Abu Dhabi from the 31 October to 3 November for ADIPEC, the world’s most influential forum for the energy industry.

Under the newly bestowed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, ADIPEC has evolved to reflect a rapidly changing global energy landscape. The event is taking place at a time of unprecedented complexity in energy market and the global economy, as industry and governments work to achieve energy security and advance climate goals at the same time.

The flagship global energy event will engage the global sector in helping answer the industry’s most pressing questions under the theme of ‘The Future of Energy: Secure, Affordable and Sustainable’ and will play an important role in spotlighting the energy needs of today, with fewer emissions, and also working towards a clean energy future.

The event will highlight the balanced approach needed to advance a successful energy transition: fast-tracking decarbonisation of today’s energy sources, while diversifying into future energies. Taking place the week before COP27 in Egypt, and as the UAE prepares to host COP28, a particular focus will be on how the industry is delivering on climate action, turning Net Zero commitments into realised emission reduction.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy & Infrastructure, said: “ADIPEC reinforces Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s role at the heart of the dialogue on the future of energy. A future where energy must be secure, affordable and sustainable. It also provides and important platform to make the case for a progressive and pragmatic energy transition that is both pro-climate and pro-growth. This year, global industry must use the event to highlight the action they are taking to meet the world’s energy needs and rapidly decarbonize oil and gas production, while investing to diversify into new and cleaner energy sources.”

“As the UAE prepares to host COP28, we have already made clear that it will be a COP that gives a voice to all parts of society, developed and developing countries, the public and private sector including a responsible energy industry, as we build momentum in the transition. ADIPEC is a powerful global platform that can help present the possibilities of a more inclusive approach by welcoming the solutions and skills of the energy industry of today, in shaping the future of energy.”

ADIPEC 2022 will be opened with a keynote address by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) & UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change.

The conference will also see the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) launch ‘An Eye on Methane’, the second edition of its International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) report. The report will outline the progress made to set, track and achieve a reduction of methane emissions, with a particular focus on the oil and gas industry through the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0.

In addition, OPEC will release its annual World Oil Outlook report to highlight and further the understanding of the many possible future challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the oil industry. It will also work to encourage dialogue, cooperation and transparency between OPEC and other stakeholders within the industry.

ADIPEC 2022 will host a series of conferences providing strategic and technical insights, including the ADIPEC 2022 Strategic Conference and hydrogen-focused sessions. More than 1200 speakers, including over 40 Ministers, CEOs, and policy influencers, will participate in more than 350 sessions.

This year, ADIPEC’s conference programme will focus on five strategic themes:

• ‘The long-term impact of geopolitics on the global economy and energy industry’

• ‘The road to COP27 and COP28’

• ‘An industry transition: adapting to the new fundamentals of supply, low-carbon and new energy solutions’

• ‘Innovation and the energy transition: pioneering a new era of technology development’

• ‘The new management agenda: future workforce and the leaders of tomorrow’

ADIPEC 2022 will also see the launch of the new Decarbonisation Zone and Decarbonisation Conference. Centred on the latest developments in methane, hydrogen, Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and new energies, the conference will put the spotlight on the industry's path towards net-zero through deployment of cleaner forms of energy and innovative technologies.

The Ministerial panel discussions will encompass the most pressing geopolitical, sustainability and economic issues. Sessions will explore the future of energy supply, security, and affordability, including “Geopolitics of today: how the energy industry is navigating through change”, and “COP27: key policy considerations to deliver net-zero ambitions in an uncertain time.”

Key strategic speakers include Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). CEOs of top global energy companies including BP, Oxy, Eni, INPEX, OMV and others will also be among the high-level speakers.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC 2022 said: “ADIPEC will convene business leaders, innovators and policymakers from around the world, spurring action towards energy security at a time when it is needed most.

“Taking place just ahead of COP27 in Egypt, and almost exactly one year before COP28 will be hosted by the UAE, policymakers will gather in Abu Dhabi to discuss the solutions that respond to current global energy market challenges, while delivering on climate action and sustainability commitments.”

This year’s ADIPEC Exhibition will accommodate 54 NOCs, IOCs and IECs, and 28 international country pavilions, providing a world-class environment for trade across the industry’s full value chain. More than 150,000 energy professionals from 160 countries are projected to attend the event, with more than 2,200 exhibiting companies set to unveil what the industry has in store.

