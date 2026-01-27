Penspen, a leading international energy consultancy, has secured the project management consultancy (PMC) services contract from the National Oil & Gas Company for the upgrade of the Habshan Gas Compressor Plant in the UAE.

Under the contract, Penspen will deploy its PMC team to support the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) phase of the project.

Penspen will providing independent oversight and management of the EPC Contractor to ensure the project is delivered safely, on time, within budget, and in full compliance with technical and regulatory requirements.

The Penspen team will cover key functions including project management and controls, health, safety and environment (HSE), planning and scheduling, quality assurance, as well as commissioning and start-up support.

On the contract win, Arun Behl, the MEA Director of Sales & Marketing at Penspen, said: "We are proud to support the upgrade of the Habshan Gas Compressor Plant and contribute to strengthening the UAE’s gas transportation infrastructure.

The new facilities planned for the EPC phase include: Two additional API 617 Centrifugal Sales Gas Compressors; Two pre-filters; Five trains of H₂S Scrubbers; Two post-filters; Two suction knock-out drums; Two air-cooled discharge heat exchangers and other compressor auxiliaries.

Penspen’s extensive experience in gas compression facilities and large-scale gas pipeline projects in the UAE and internationally brings significant value across the EPC phase of this strategically important energy project.

