Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) teamed up with the American Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) to enhance the cooling and heating sector.

The two entities will formulate short and long-term strategies to drive the global expansion of the district cooling industry, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the parties agreed to hold a second meeting in Chicago during the period from 20 to 24 January 2024 to finalise the deal to meet the standards of the District Cooling Guide.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, commented: “In addition to being a global reference for best practices in this industry, ASHRAE possesses a deep understanding of the critical challenges facing the refrigeration sector across the globe.”

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Empower recorded net profits valued at AED 684.89 million, compared to AED 732.04 million in 9M-22.

Revenues increased by 9.50% to AED 2.26 billion in January-September 2023 from AED 2.07 billion a year earlier, while the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew to AED 0.06 from AED 0.07.

