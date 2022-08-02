Egypt’s Permanent Committee for Regulating the Nile Revenue held its periodic meeting on Sunday, to follow up on the management of water resources, and procedures for dealing with the period of maximum needs.

The meeting was presided by Mohamed Abdel Aty, the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, and in the presence of the executive leaders of the ministry and the National Water Research Center.

During the meeting, Abdel Aty stated that the ministry’s agencies are monitoring in real time the rates of rainfall in Egypt, which showed that the rainfall rates were average during July.

The meeting also addressed the hydrological condition of the river, determining the quantities of water reaching the Aswan High Dam lake and discussing different scenarios for the upcoming flood.

The minister explained that the ministry has succeeded over the past years in managing the period of maximum needs successfully, with the lowest rates of complaints, by making great efforts to ensure the provision of the necessary water needs for all water-using sectors, both in terms of quantity and quality.

He also stressed that the Irrigation Ministry will continue to make the same effort during the period of the current maximum needs to manage it successfully and provide services to all beneficiaries with the highest degree of justice and efficiency.

Abdel Aty noted that the River Revenue Committee is in a permanent session to take the necessary measures to deal with the flow of the river and the follow-up of the water situation, which enables the ministry’s agencies to deal dynamically in managing the water system with the highest degree of efficiency.

Moreover, the meeting reviewed current water situation in various governorates, and followed up the progress of work in departments of irrigation, drainage and mechanics, with directives to raise the degree of readiness of all the ministry’s agencies to ensure that water needs are provided to all beneficiaries.

It also discussed the readiness of lifting stations and emergency mobile units in various governorates to maintain safe levels in canals and drains, to face any congestion in waterways, and to meet the water needs of the upcoming agricultural season.

