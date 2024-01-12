DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed Yousif Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), at DEWA's head office in Dubai. This meeting was part of a series of mutual visits with government organisations in the UAE to enhance cooperation and exchange the best global practices and experiences, focusing on benchmarking.

DEWA has achieved competitive results globally, surpassing prominent European and American utilities in efficiency and reliability. It has successfully increased the efficiency of energy production by adopting the latest disruptive technologies.

Al Tayer praised the ongoing cooperation between DEWA and EtihadWE in line with the leadership directives to enhance the UAE's global competitiveness in clean and renewable energy, sustainability, and green economy. He emphasised the importance of concerted efforts by all UAE energy sector organisations to enhance energy and water security.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA's clear strategy and roadmap to achieve 100% of its energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. This is achieved through various programmes, plans and projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) system, the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, and DEWA's green hydrogen pilot project.

Al Ali valued Al Tayer's ongoing efforts in advancing the energy and water sectors, ensuring their efficiency by adopting the latest, most sustainable, and environmentally friendly production and operational systems and technologies.

"We are eager to further develop this partnership and explore new horizons in the upcoming phase, which will support the realisation of shared interests and contribute positively to the national strategies related to these vital sectors," Al Ali added.