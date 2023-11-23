RIYADH — Budget Saudi has signed a significant agreement with Electromin during the EV Auto Show in Riyadh on October 10, 2023.



The partnership aims to establish an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at Budget Saudi's key facilities across the Kingdom, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's sustainability goals. Focused on achieving a greener future and contributing to net-zero emissions, Fawaz Abdullah Danish, the President and Group CEO of Budget Saudi, expressed the company's dedication to environmental initiatives.



The agreement reflects Budget Saudi's commitment to providing a seamless renting experience for EV vehicles to its customers. With the flexibility to scale up facilities based on demand, the company aims to cater to the increasing interest in EVs, offering both vehicles and charging infrastructure to retail and corporate customers.



As the largest Budget franchisee globally, Budget Saudi operates an extensive fleet of over 34,000 vehicles for short-term and long-term rentals. With 45 years of operational excellence, the company has consistently set benchmarks in quality standards, emphasizing customer service, vehicle safety, and cleanliness initiatives.



Serving 30 cities in Saudi Arabia, including 15 Airport locations, High-Speed Railway Station locations, and Premium hotels for chauffeur-driven services, Budget Saudi continues to lead in the rental industry with a focus on sustainability and customer satisfaction.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).