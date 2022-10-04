Bahrain - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has signed a long-term service agreement (LTSA) with Alba, one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters.

The LTSA covers parts, repairs, and services of a new 680.9 megawatts (MW) combined cycle gas turbine power block, featuring Mitsubishi Power’s advanced J-series gas turbine technology.

The agreement will enhance the reliability, efficiency and availability of power supply, thereby protecting Alba’s aluminium production, a cornerstone of Bahrain’s economic growth and development.

The signing follows Alba’s recent agreement with Mitsubishi Power and SEPCOIII to design, engineer, procure, construct and commission a new combined cycle gas turbine power block as part of the expansion of power station 5.

Mitsubishi Power will supply a combined cycle power unit, comprised of the M701JAC gas turbine, an air-cooled version of J-series gas turbines, and a steam turbine.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alba will benefit from Mitsubishi Power’s comprehensive warranties and extended service support, to enhance and drive performance and efficiency.

Khalid Salem, president of Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power, said: “As part of our growing partnership with Alba, Mitsubishi Power is proud to support Alba with this long-term service agreement for the new combined cycle gas turbine block 4 in power station 5, which we were awarded earlier this year.”

Alba chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman Al Khalifa said: “With commercial operations set to begin in Q4 2024, the LTSA will be essential to ensure Alba’s Block 4 providing uninterrupted, reliable power while supporting our long-term vision for sustainable and efficient aluminium production.”

As part of the agreement, the project will also utilise TOMONI, Mitsubishi Power’s suite of user-driven, digital power plant solutions fuelled by cutting-edge analytics and decades of turbine operating and monitoring data.

TOMONI harnesses big data to provide real-time predictive insights, adaptive control and actionable knowledge, for higher power plant performance, reliability and optimisation and to achieve environmental performance goals.

