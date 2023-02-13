Egypt - B Investments Holding (BINV) has finalized the sale of its entire stake of 6.38% in TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt for $27.6 million, according to a company disclosure filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on February 7th.

Accordingly, B Investments is eligible for an additional amount of $2.2 million subject to certain actions regarding TEMA’s transaction with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution (ADNOC).

Established in 2006, B Investments is an Egypt-based private equity firm and growth capital investor that pulls a wealth of expertise to actively create value in its portfolio of companies.

