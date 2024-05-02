The board members of Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company agreed to increase the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 1.48 billion from EGP 744.87 million.

The EGX-listed firm will raise its capital by EGP 744.87 million through the issuance of one bonus share for every owned share, according to a bourse disclosure.

Furthermore, the board also decided, on 1 May, to hike the authorised capital to EGP 2 billion from EGP 1 billion.

In the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, Alexandria Container achieved net profits after taxes valued at EGP 2.21 billion, higher by 23% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 1.79 billion.

