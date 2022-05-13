Abu Dhabi renewable energy company Masdar has signed a deal with the National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) to explore opportunities in offshore wind and green hydrogen production.

The memorandum of understanding, which is expected to boost UAE’s efforts towards clean energy transition, also covers collaboration in other renewable energy technologies, including battery storage, according to a statement on Friday.

A subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), NPCC is one of the leading engineering procurement and construction companies in the region.

Masdar develops and invests in wind projects. It owns a stake in the London Array, one of the largest offshore wind farms in the world, and in Hywind Scotland, the world’s first floating offshore wind farm.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

