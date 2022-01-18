ArabFinance: Egypts Universal Health Insurance Authority (UHIA) will add over 100 fresh medical services for its beneficiaries within six months after agreeing with the providers from both local and private sectors on the prices of such services, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait announced.

Maait added that the systems price list currently covers 3,000 medical services extended to the subscribers.

The UHIAs Permanent Committee for Medical Services Pricing is in continuous session in order to revisit the pricelist of medical services extended under the authoritys umbrella on a regular basis in light of the annual headline inflation rate, the medical services quality, and the banking market updates, Maait said.

The committees head Ahmed Abo Taleb stated that the committee includes international and Egyptian experts from public authorities as well as healthcare service providers and representatives of both the World health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank for the sake of setting fair prices for the services provided to the beneficiaries under the system.

The pricelist of medical services is flexible and is subjected to the local market economic variables, Abo Taleb commented.

However, the World Bank, WHO, French Development Agency (AFD), and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are set to provide Egypt with a facility worth $1 billion to finance the countrys universal health insurance system, Maait previously announced.

The current project portfolio in the Egyptian healthcare sector includes 32 projects worth $1.4 billion that serve Egypts sustainable development goals (SDGs) strategy, particularly the SDG 3 focusing on achieving good health and wellbeing.