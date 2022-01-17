ArabFinance: Egypts exports of medicines surged to 35%, breaking a new record for the first time, according to Tamer Essam, chairman of the Medicines Authority.

Essam added that local manufacturing in the field of medicines is witnessing a great boom, noting that there is no medicine in the world or vaccine that is not manufactured in Egypt.

Essam demonstrated the strength of the pharmaceutical industry in Egypt, saying, "Egypt has not witnessed any crisis in the field of medicines for years, and the evaluation of Egypt internationally in the pharmaceutical industry has risen rapidly and remarkably for all."