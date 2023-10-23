Tunisia - The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced the launch of a national guide to university degrees, covering the various degrees awarded by Tunisian universities since the 1999/2000 academic year.

In a circular sent to university rectors, the ministry said that this guide is part of the implementation of digital strategy projects in general and the creation of a sectoral information system in particular.

The circular calls on universities to place data on their graduates from the 1999/2000 academic year on a digital platform within a maximum of one month, stressing the need to take all measures to protect personal data in accordance with current legislation.

In January 2011, the Government launched a general audit of competitive examinations and recruitment to the civil service.

An audit steering committee has been established at the level of the Prime Ministry and audit commissions have been set up to examine the recruitment and integration of civil servants in ministries and other related structures, which began their work on October 20.

The role of these bodies is to carry out a general audit of recruitment and integration operations made between January 14, 2011 and July 25, 2021. Their main task is to check compliance with the recruitment and integration criteria and to ensure that they comply with the legislation in force, in addition to the authentication of educational diplomas.

Decree No. 2023-591 of 21 September 2023 on the general audit of integration and recruitment operations in the civil service, public institutions, state enterprises and those with a public shareholding made between January 14, 2011 and July 25, 2021 was published in the Journal Gazette of the Tunisian Republic on September 21, 2021.

