Riyadh - Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh met here today with the Minister of Education of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Eng. Hussain bin Ibrahim Al-Hammadi on the sidelines of the International Conference and Exhibition for Education 2022 (ICEE), currently ongoing in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation in the scientific and research fields, in addition to strengthening coordination and integration mechanisms in educational aspects.

The two sides reviewed the available opportunities to develop education, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and building partnerships between the two ministries.