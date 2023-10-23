RIYADH — The Saudi Council of Universities Affairs, headed by Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan, approved the Executive Regulation for establishing branches of foreign universities in the Kingdom.

The regulation, details of which were published in the Saudi official Umm Al-Qura newspaper on Friday, aims to regulate the establishment of foreign university branches and monitoring them.



The establishment of foreign university branches aims to contribute to the development of the university education and scientific research system in Saudi Arabia, as well as to diversify university education options within the Kingdom.



Article Six of the regulation stipulates that approval to establish a foreign university branch shall be made in accordance with the university system and any amendments made in it. Article 10 of the regulation indicated that the medium of instruction in the university branch will be in the first language approved at the foreign university, unless the recommendation to approve establishing the university branch includes provision of education in another language.



The regulation stipulates that the academic certificates granted by the university branch to its graduates must be issued and accredited by the designated foreign university in the name of its branch.



According to the provisions of the regulation, penalties will be slapped on those who violate the rules and standards regulating the foreign university branches and these include a written warning, temporarily reducing the number of admissions, stopping admission, and canceling the license.

