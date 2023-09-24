In a significant step towards enhancing international academic cooperation, President of Qatar University (QU), Dr. Omar Al Ansari, held a meeting yesterday with Charge d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Qatar, Ivana Pejovic. The meeting focused on enhancing academic relations through bilateral ties and student exchange programmes between QU and the University of Sarajevo (UNSA).

During the meeting, both parties discussed various means of promoting academic cooperation between QU and UNSA, including the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions, fostering student exchanges, and the possibility of offering scholarships for Bosnian students at QU. Additionally, the meeting addressed the urgent need for an Arabic language lecturer at the UNSA as part of an effort to enhance faculty exchange programmes.

The inclusion of Arabic language instructors promises to not only enrich the educational experience of students but also bolster faculty exchange programs, ensuring a holistic academic environment.

In addition to this, QU is actively exploring the feasibility of extending scholarships to Bosnian students. This visionary initiative aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and culture by affording Bosnian students the opportunity to pursue higher education in the vibrant and multicultural setting of Qatar.

Currently, QU offers two scholarship positions to Bosnian students through the Academic National Network for Scholarships (ANNS). However, the discussions during the meeting revolved around the expansion of this programme to accommodate more talented students from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Dr. Al Ansari commented, “Today’s meeting represents a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance academic ties with UNSA. We believe that education is a powerful tool for building bridges between nations, and we are committed to promoting mutual cooperation.”

On the other hand, Pejovic stated, “We are delighted to meet with Dr. Omar Al Ansari, and we look forward to future cooperation, especially concerning outstanding Bosnian students.

“We believe they will excel and succeed here in these excellent facilities, taking advantage of the opportunities offered by QU for their personal and professional development. Additionally, the possibility of exchanging experts and Arabic language lecturers at our university is a great prospect.”

