In support of enhancing UAE competencies and talents and the future employment sector, Ducab Group announced the launch of a new training programme, the first of its kind on the national level, which falls under the programme.

Launched in 2019, the group aims to give UAE youth training opportunities for a maximum of 3 to 11 months to enable them to gain practical experience in their fields of specialisation.

Ducab invites UAE national who have completed their bachelor's degree requirements and are waiting to start their national service in the next course to take advantage of the waiting period and join the new class of the "Bidayiti" programme and to invest their time in learning practical skills and experiences and training in the specialised fields in the industry that the group provides them to gain valuable practical experience that enhances their employment opportunities in the future following the completion of the national service.

Empowering the young

Mona Mohammed Fekri, Chief Human Capital Officer Ducab, said: "The introduction of training opportunities is based on the group's pioneering role in contributing to the Emiratisation process and enhancing the national competencies, and empowering young people to lead the country's industrial sector and realise a rich and diverse economic landscape, which places the citizen at the top of its priorities; Full attention is paid to it as the central component of all inclusive and sustainable development processes up to the UAE's centennial. as well as its belief in the importance of providing training opportunities to enable them to prepare for entry into the labour market, refine their abilities and talents and integrate them into a professional working environment ".

The programme aims to provide a fruitful experience and enable trainees to learn about the corporate work environment, as well as to highlight the importance of the country’s industrial sector and its role in achieving prosperity and economic growth. Ducab will support all trainees to ensure that they benefit most from the experience.

This opportunity is open to all national Graduates with Degrees in Engineering, Finance, Business, Marketing, Strategy, IT, Legal and Human Resources.

Ducab recently launched the ‘Bedayti’ programme, inspired by a true belief in the important role of young people in the development process. Ducab endeavours to prepare young nationals to look ahead to the future of the country’s industrial sector, which is a major contributor to economic diversification.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).