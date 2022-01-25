PHOTO
Cairo – Edge Holding for Urban Development signed a contract with Accor to build Sofitel OIA Towers hotel in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).
At a value of EGP 4 billion pounds, the establishment consists of 200 rooms, 300 hotel apartments, and a 10,000-square-metre area for commercial use that will be under the management of Tivoli Dome, Edge Holding's Chairman, Hazem Elsherif, said during a press conference.
Elsherif added that Accor will manage the hotel in NAC for a renewable period of 20 years.
Source: Mubasher
