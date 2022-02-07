PHOTO
Cairo – Mubasher: e-Cards, a subsidiary of e-finance For Digital and Financial Investments, has inked a 10-year contract to supply and manage smart cards to Tres Groupe International (TGI) in Zimbabwe.
Under the contract, e-Cards will offer prepaid cards for over 2 million beneficiaries through a dual-sim card, enabling e-finance to expand its services to Africa, according to a press release on Monday.
The company will also manage 7,000 POS machines to process payments for cardholders.
With a presence in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), TGI is specialised in health services and consultancy.
