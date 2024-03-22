Egypt - Valu, a leading force in the MENA region’s financial technology sector, has proudly partnered with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to introduce the innovative Valu prepaid card. This initiative is set to transform the landscape of payment convenience throughout Egypt.

The new Valu prepaid card distinguishes itself through unparalleled flexibility, enabling users to conduct transactions with ease—be it for shopping or bill payments. In line with Valu’s dedication to improving the payment ecosystem, the card allows for seamless fund transfers from a user’s Valu account. Additionally, Valu has unveiled ‘Spark it’, a groundbreaking feature that offers customers the ability to make payments at no cost for one month.

The launch of the Valu prepaid card also marks a strengthened alliance with Visa, following the success of their joint card venture. The card’s design prioritizes user-friendliness, incorporating smart budgeting tools like instant balance updates and detailed transaction records accessible via the Valu app. These features empower customers to make well-informed financial choices and pursue their monetary goals with confidence.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, remarked on the significance of the new card: “This launch is a pivotal step in revolutionizing payment convenience across Egypt. The Valu prepaid card is more than a service expansion; it represents a seamless transition into a broader payment ecosystem, shifting from a closed-loop to an open-loop system. This product is designed to tackle prevalent market challenges, optimize operational costs, and broaden the availability of financial services. It’s a strategic enhancement that not only offers our customers greater flexibility across various domestic and online platforms but also marks a move towards a more sustainable and efficient business model.”

Malak El Baba, Vice President and Country Manager for Visa in Egypt, shared her excitement about the ongoing partnership with Valu and the launch of the prepaid card: “By integrating Visa’s advanced global payment technologies, the card will significantly improve convenience and practicality for Valu customers, allowing for frictionless shopping experiences across Visa’s extensive network. The Valu prepaid card is a testament to our collective ambition to reshape consumer expectations and foster greater financial inclusion in Egypt. It’s crafted to deliver unmatched ease and financial autonomy, facilitating smooth transactions and contributing to a more inclusive, user-centric financial environment.”

Prospective cardholders can easily acquire the card on the spot at Valu booths, ensuring swift and straightforward access. The activation process is designed for simplicity, requiring only the linking of a QR code from the card’s welcome package to the Valu app on a customer’s smartphone.

