Valu, a leading financial technology company in MENA, has partnered with Noon Payments, the payment gateway of noon.com, to offer flexible payment solutions to its customers.

This partnership integrates Valu’s financial services with noon Payments platform, streamlining transactions for merchants and consumers and promoting business growth across various sectors.

Bassel El Tokhy, Valu’s Group COO, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership’s potential to transform financial transactions in the MENA region. “Our alliance with noon Payments reinforces our commitment to providing innovative payment options that cater to the evolving needs of our customers,” he said.

“Valu is excited to deepen its collaboration with noon through partnering with noon Payments, a trusted partner in our journey to provide seamless financial solutions for customers across the MENA region,” said El Tokhy.

“Our long-standing relationship with noon has been defined by innovation and a shared commitment to enhancing the shopping experience. Together, we’ve enabled noon customers to access a vast array of products on their e-commerce platform, complemented by the flexibility of our customizable payment plans. With this latest partnership with noon Payments, we are reinforcing our dedication to empowering consumers with flexible payment options that enable them to make the purchases they desire while managing their finances reliably. We believe we can bring even more convenience, flexibility, and financial empowerment to customers and partners across the MENA region.”

Moustafa Maher, Noon Payments Egypt’s Country Manager, also highlighted the collaboration’s benefits for the Egyptian market, emphasizing the seamless integration of advanced payment solutions with Valu’s services to support economic growth.

Noon Payments offers a user-friendly API, diverse payment methods, and features like payment links, instalment plans, and a comprehensive dashboard, all designed to enhance transaction efficiency and customer satisfaction. The platform’s collaboration with notable entities like Americana Group and Emaar Properties further extends its reach, offering more payment choices to a broader customer base.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt