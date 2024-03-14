Egypt - Contact Pay, a premier provider of payment solutions and a subsidiary of Contact Financial Holding, has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with OPay, a frontrunner in fintech solutions and electronic payments. The partnership is designed to bolster collaboration, offering a suite of digital payment options that meet the varied needs of customers and significantly improve their overall experience.

Through this agreement, OPay will act as a new channel for Contact’s customer acquisition, broadening its reach and physical presence across Egypt. Contact will capitalize on OPay’s expansive network, which includes over 90,000 POS terminals and payment kiosks nationwide.

Amr Gohar, Head of Business Development at OPay, remarked on the collaboration: “Joining forces with Contact Pay is a deliberate strategy to elevate the digital payment experience for consumers and businesses alike. It demonstrates OPay’s dedication to fostering fintech innovation in Egypt and engaging with the financial sector’s key players.” OPay’s suite of cutting-edge digital payment services—ranging from contactless transactions to online payments and AI-enhanced digital wallets—will provide Contact’s clientele with a frictionless, straightforward, and secure way to pay, rendering cash and physical cards obsolete.

Ahmed Abdel Hakim, Managing Director of Contact Pay, shared his enthusiasm about the alliance, stating: “Our partnership with OPay marks a significant boost to our payment offerings, customer service, and the efficiency of our payment collections by adding a novel payment method to our array.” He underscored Contact’s dedication to customer convenience and the simplification of financial dealings.

Mahmoud Khedr, CEO of OPay, conveyed his excitement about the joint venture, emphasizing its role in propelling digital payments forward in Egypt. “OPay is committed to introducing state-of-the-art fintech technologies and solutions. This partnership is a testament to our pledge to innovate payment experiences,” he said, highlighting the synergy and potential for growth in the digital payment domain through shared knowledge and collaborative efforts.

In conclusion, Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, commented: “This collaboration marks a pivotal move towards fulfilling our goal of revolutionizing electronic payment experiences in Egypt. We are set on delivering inventive payment solutions that resonate with consumer expectations, thereby solidifying our standing in the non-banking financial services industry and advancing fintech in the Egyptian marketplace.”

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).