Dubai-based Safe Developers, a boutique real estate developer in Dubai, has announced the launch of the Dh150 million Gardenia Livings project in Arjan.

Safe Developers is a subsidiary of Silgo Group, a 40 years old diversified business conglomerate based in Dubai. The launch was attended by Shahzad Saxena, chairman of Silgo Group and co-founder & CEO of Safe Developers; Rahul Kumar Gupta, partner, Safe Developers; and Amrit Saxena, business development director of Silgo Group.

Shahzad Saxena said: “Today marks a historic day for Silgo Group as our property development arm Safe Developers is launching its first project, Gardenia Livings. We are excited to play our part in Dubai’s success story backed with our knowledge and experience in the construction industry of Dubai over the past 40 years. We clearly foresee a very high success rate for Safe Developers by delivering to our buyers the most value per square feet than anyone else.”

“I wish to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has built a world-class infrastructure and lucrative tax-free environment for the investors. We also thank the Dubai Land Department which is supporting our new venture – Gardenia Livings – with all permissions and guidelines. Their help fast-tracked Gardenia Livings and we are getting a series of investor and end-user enquiries,” he said.

Safe Developers’ Dh150 million Gardenia Livings project is a residential building located in Arjan. The G+6 with features amenities project spans over 55,810 square feet. The project has 156 apartments comprised of 90 1BHK and 66 2BHK apartments. Gardenia Livings, scheduled to be delivered in Q2 2023, is devoted to the creation of an exquisite lifestyle within Dubai. The project is situated in a lush green environment at the entrance to Dubai’s Arjan, offering a lavish residential setting. Apartments at Gardenia Livings features a six-floor elevation, situated in a perfect locality, a world-class architecture, incorporated with a sophisticated interiors for every need, consisting of 15 types of 1-Bedroom and 11 types of 2-Bedroom apartments, each designed for maximum space, comfort, and luxury.

The project gives views to a lush green public park when viewed from two of its three sides. The rooftop caters to an event space for 200 people, and its amenities include a designated fitness area, a barbecue space, infinity pool, event space at rooftop, designated BBQ area, kids play area, multifunctional rooftop, fitness area, gym, outdoor theatre, dog park, covered carpark, 24/7 security, CCTV surveillance cameras.

“Although Gardenia Livings is our first project, we are here to stay for long and we intend to launch two more projects in Dubai in 2022,” added Rahul Kumar Gupta.