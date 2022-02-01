Dubai’s DP World has started the construction of the first deep-sea port in Congo, the global port operator said in a statement.

The ports giant and the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) laid on Tuesday the first stone to mark the start of the construction of Banana Port project, which is expected to boost the country’s trade.

The facility is being developed along the country’s 37-kilometre coastline on the Atlantic Ocean in Kongo Central province.

Last December, DP World and DRC signed the final agreement to develop the mega facility, which is envisioned to accommodate large vessels and feature a container yard that spans 30 hectares.

“Banana Port will be a modern, world-class port … Once complete, it will attract more direct calls from larger vessels travelling from Asia and Europe, greatly enhancing the country’s access to international markets and global supply chains,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.

As part of the project, DP World will develop an initial 600-metre quay with an 18-metre draft to handle the largest vessels in operation.

The facility is designed to handle about 450,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) per year and feature a 30-hectare yard to store containers.

