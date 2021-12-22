Dubai-based interiors firm Depa has secured a project award of 19 million euros ($21.4 million) through its German-based key business unit Vedder.

In a filing to Nasdaq Dubai on Wednesday, the company said the project comprised a luxury interior fit-out package for a new-build superyacht project for a long-standing client.

Kevin Lewis, Depa’s Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This is an important award which further strengthens Vedder’s backlog position. Following a slowdown in project awards during early 2021 as a result of Covid-19 lockdowns, it is pleasing to see Vedder secure this key project on top of the two recently announced awards of similar significance.”

Earlier this week Depa said Vedder secured two yacht interior project awards worth over 40 million euros.

In addition, Depa Interiors, its Middle East unit, won a hospitality project in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, worth 73 million dirhams, and a high-rise mixed-use project in Dubai worth AED 78 million.

