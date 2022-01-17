Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park, has collaborated with India Innovation Hub at the Expo 2020 Dubai to promote start-ups in the region.

Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of DSO today (January 17) welcomed a delegation led by Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner-General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of Siddhartha Baraily, Consul, Head of Chancery, and Ghanim Al Falasi, Senior Vice President of Technology and Entrepreneurship at DSO while on tour of Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec).

The delegation included six Indian start-ups with a focus on travel and tourism, who presented their ideas to be incubated at DSO.

They also discussed the collaboration opportunities between DSO, Dtec, and India Innovation Hub at the India Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai.

"The Government of India and the UAE are committed to working together to foster innovation between the two countries and contribute towards a sustainable world. India has emerged as an innovation hub with the world's third-largest startup ecosystem with 42 Indian start-ups joining the Unicorn Club in 2021," stated Dr Puri.

The UAE is a global hub for expats and global businesses, which provides immense business opportunities for Indian talent, he noted.

"Innovation hub at India Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai has featured over 190 Indian start-ups. Elevate pitching series and interactions with prestigious organisations such as Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, TiE Dubai among others, provided excellent opportunities for the Indian innovators to interact with investors, global counterparts for further networking and partnership," stated Dr Puri.

Dr Al Matrooshi said: "UAE and India share deeply rooted bilateral relations and have been key trading partners for centuries. In the last few weeks of 2021, both nations concluded negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement that aims to boost non-oil trade to at least $100 billion over the next five years."

"In contribution to this ambitious plan, we aim to be a key enabler and incubator for start-ups and entrepreneurs, from all over the world, looking to expand into the region. Providing world-class facilities to streamline business set-up and operations, DSO is home to more than 1,000 companies from more than 75 countries," he added.

