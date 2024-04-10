Tesla chief Elon Musk will visit India this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to make an announcement related to his plans to invest and open a new factory in the country, two sources with direct knowledge said.

The billionaire executive will meet Modi in the week of April 22 in New Delhi, and will separately make an announcement about his India plans, said the two sources, who declined to be named as the trip details are confidential.

Modi's office and Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. Musk's final India trip agenda could still change.

Reuters has previously reported that Tesla officials are expected to visit India this month to look at sites for a manufacturing plant that would require an investment of about $2 billion. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah; additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Shivangi Acharya; editing by Jason Neely)



