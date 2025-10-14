HAMBURG: Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to purchase a nominal 50,000 metric tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, October 15, with offers having to remain valid until Thursday, October 16.

Shipment is sought in four periods of November 1-15, November 16-30, December 1-15 and December 16-31.

The durum can be sourced from optional origins.

Volumes in Algeria's tenders are nominal and the country frequently purchases more than the volumes initially sought. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Tomasz Janowski)