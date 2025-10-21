HAMBURG - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy soft milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 metric tons but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, October 22, with offers having to remain valid until Thursday, October 23.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: December 1-15 and December 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France, but Russian and other Black Sea region exporters have been expanding strongly in the Algerian market. In its last reported soft wheat tender on September 23, the OAIC bought about 500,000 tons expected to be largely sourced from the Black Sea region.

