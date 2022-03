Hong Kong- China will strengthen foreign exchange market monitoring and step up risk prevention and control in 2022, the country's FX regulator said in a statement on Monday.

In 2022, China will also promote cross-border investment of private equity investment funds, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in the statement.

(Reporting by Meg Shen ; editing by John Stonestreet) ((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))