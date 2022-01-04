Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) and Mastercard have partnered to launch the region’s first customisable cashback credit card. It provides cardholders with the opportunity to select the cashback features to complement to their lifestyle and preferences.

The new Mastercard Banque Saudi Fransi Lifestyle credit card will offer consumers eight cashback categories aimed at enhancing the cardholder’s lifestyle with instant cashback features which will enhance the consumer experience by personalising the cashback categories.

“The launch of the Mastercard BSF Lifestyle credit card is a testament to being the one of the most innovative and client-centric banks in the region. By putting our consumers’ needs first, we were able to design this unique product, the first of its kind in the region. Together with Mastercard, we are committed to providing our cardholders with a seamless and truly customisable experience,” said Mohammed Alsheikh, Head of Personal Banking Group.

“Rapid digitisation has influenced customer trust and engagement with both non-traditional and traditional financial players. Consumers’ expectations of financial services have shifted through their experiences, offering speed, lower costs, and personalisation. Our partnership with Banque Saudi Fransi anticipated consumer demands to offer a relevant product with valuable features that cater to their needs and lifestyle – the region’s first customisable cashback credit card in the region,” said J K Khalil, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Levant, Mastercard.

The Mastercard BSF Lifestyle card is a tailor-made product that provides cardholders with a personalised experience. It has been meticulously designed to meet the expectations of the consumers in Saudi Arabia, who will be able to experience an extensive range of cashback benefits across various categories including dining, groceries, travel, education and more.-- TradeArabia News Service

